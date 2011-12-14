Looks like MacGyver's trusty skills are a little rusty.

Richard Dean Anderson, the actor who starred as resourceful action hero Angus MacGyver in the hit TV series "MacGyver," looked lost and out of options on Tuesday in Malibu where his car broke down, leaving him helpless on the side of the road.

A series of pictures posted by The Daily Mail following the unfortunate automobile incident show Anderson circling his Audi sedan before eventually looking defeated while leaning against its door.

The 61-year-old actor starred on the hit series, which debuted in 1985, for seven years. More recently, he has been seen on the small screen in "Stargate SG-1" and "Fairly Legal."

Meanwhile, "MacGyver" has remained a cult classic in large part thanks to the lead character's amazing skill set using ordinary objects to achieve amazing feats, an oft-repeated action sequence that was parodied many times on "Saturday Night Live" by Will Forte -- an impersonation that eventually spawned a big-screen version of the sketch, released in 2010, titled "MacGruber."

No word on how Anderson eventually got his car off the side of the road, but we imagine it involved a very ordinary looking tow truck.

Oh, how Anderson must miss the magic of television. Had this been an episode of the show, Anderson's famous character simply would've pulled some random items out of his pants pocket -- say a paper clip, rubber band and a stick of gum -- and fastened them in his favor to miraculously start the engine and quickly be back on his way before a bomb went off behind him.