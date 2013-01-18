Is Maci Bookout a fool for love? The Teen Mom star reunited with Ryan Edwards, her ex-boyfriend and baby-daddy, in December 2012 -- but multiple sources say the unemployed ATV racer can't be trusted.

Edwards, 25, told Bookout "he still has feelings for her. And she has never stopped loving him," a source close to the MTV reality star says in the Jan. 21 issue of Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Teen Mom cast -- where are they now?

But their feelings aren't truly mutual, according to insiders. "Ryan doesn't like Maci in a romantic way," an insider explains. "They got back together because he wanted to get back at his ex [Hooters waitress Dalis Connell]."

The on-again couple -- parents to son Bentley, 4 -- first split in 2009, and Bookout, 21, began dating childhood pal Kyle King, 24. After their breakup in the fall of 2012, Edwards showed renewed interest in his ex. "She said the time was right," a source says of Bookout.

VIDEO: Maci Bookout tells Us about Ryan Edwards' parenting skills

Cautious at first, the chatty Chattanooga State senior kept their rekindled romance a secret. "Maci didn't want friends to know. She thought they would judge her," a pal explains. Soon, however, she felt comfortable enough to take him clubbing with pals. "They hang out and get along now," says an Edwards source. "That's big."

VIDEO: Maci Bookout tells Us about Bentley's latest milestones

Whether or not Edwards is sincere, one thing is certain: An insider says Bentley will never know about any reunion "until it is 100 perfect serious."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Maci Bookout, Teen Mom Star, Gets Back Together With Ex-Boyfriend Ryan Edwards