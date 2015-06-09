Did Macklemore and his fiancée welcome a baby and tell, well, nobody? It sure seems that way.

The "Can't Hold Us" rapper was photographed with a neighbor while carrying what looked like a newborn baby. Neither he nor his longtime partner, Tricia Davis, have made an official announcement, but they had previously revealed that they were welcoming a baby in May, so it's certainly a viable possibility that Macklemore is now a proud dad.

"Look who we just met! Congrats on your new baby!!!!" Macklemore's neighbor named Cooper Clark captioned the photo, while indicating in social media comments that it's a girl.

The couple announced their pregnancy in January with a heartwarming video (grab the tissues before you watch it!)

Throughout the pregnancy, Tricia has occasionally shared moments of her journey. In April, she flaunted her baby bump with Macklemore (whose real name is Ben Haggerty) and her midwives in what appeared to the baby's room.

"My amazing doula April and midwives Tina and Wendy.... So grateful. A few years ago when I was producing the Same Love video Tina let us film the birth and death scene at her midwifery center," she captioned the photo. "We were turned down by many other clinics and people.. She opened up to the project immediately and was so gracious throughout, despite Ben not being well known. Flash forward, she will be delivering our little boy or girl.. Gearing up for the exciting day with the team today was a treat."

It's the first child for Macklemore and Tricia.