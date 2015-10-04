Just like babies, new dads needs naps too.

Rapper Macklemore shared an adorable photo of himself co-sleeping with his swaddled four-month-old daughter Sloane on Oct. 3, captioning it, "There is nothing better."

There really isn't. But it's not the first time the first-time father has gushed about his little girl.

When Macklemore (real name Ben Haggerty), 32, announced this summer that longtime love Tricia Davis -- whom he married in June -- had given birth to Sloane on May 29, he didn't hold back. "There is nothing like the joy and happiness that comes from bringing a baby into this universe," he shared. "She has filled my heart in ways that I never knew were possible. She is the love of my life."

A few days before the "Downtown" rapper shared the impossibly cute sleeping snapshot, he posted a photo of Sloane watching his hometown football team, the Seattle Seahawks, play -- and she was clad in a mini team jersey. "Sloanes first football game," he captioned the pic. "Go Hawks!!!"