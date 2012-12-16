Another handsome actor is off the market!

Ben Feldman is engaged to girlfriend Michelle Mulitz, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The "Mad Men" star popped the question in a "planned to seem spontaneous" proposal on Saturday, Dec. 15.

While Feldman and Mulitz were walking their dog, the actor got down on one knee and proposed.

In an interview with GQ in April, Feldman opened up how it's difficult to keep the plot of "Mad Men" a secret from Mulitz.

"My girlfriend and I were watching it together and she kept hitting me and asking, 'Where's she going? What's going on? Where's Peggy going? What's happening?'" he recalled of watching a particularly creepy episode. "It's a lot of smiling and nodding and saying, 'you'll see' over and over again."

