LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The animated sequel "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was the most-wanted movie for audiences, debuting at No. 1 for the weekend with $60.3 million.

Ridley Scott's "Alien" offshoot "Prometheus" opened strongly in second-place with $51.1 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted," Paramount, $60,316,738, 4,258 locations, $14,166 average, $60,316,738, one week.

2. "Prometheus," Fox, $51,050,101, 3,396 locations, $15,032 average, $51,050,101, one week.

3. "Snow White & the Huntsman," Universal, $23,058,790, 3,777 locations, $6,105 average, $98,537,475, two weeks.

4. "Men in Black 3," Sony, $13,895,720, 3,792 locations, $3,664 average, $135,901,094, three weeks.

5. "The Avengers," Disney, $11,249,738, 3,129 locations, $3,595 average, $572,300,463, six weeks.

6. "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," Fox Searchlight, $3,267,156, 1,298 locations, $2,517 average, $31,040,735, six weeks.

7. "What to Expect When You're Expecting," Lionsgate, $2,788,226, 2,087 locations, $1,336 average, $35,823,598, four weeks.

8. "Battleship," Universal, $2,276,410, 1,954 locations, $1,165 average, $59,820,215, four weeks.

9. "The Dictator," Paramount, $2,242,563, 1,651 locations, $1,358 average, $55,281,103, four weeks.

10. "Moonrise Kingdom," Focus Features, $1,559,670, 96 locations, $16,247 average, $3,731,001, three weeks.

11. "Dark Shadows," Warner Bros., $1,410,207, 1,550 locations, $910 average, $73,785,840, five weeks.

12. "The Hunger Games," Lionsgate, $1,072,213, 751 locations, $1,428 average, $400,272,535, 12 weeks.

13. "For Greater Glory," ARC Entertainment, $928,321, 642 locations, $1,446 average, $3,522,518, two weeks.

14. "Chernobyl Diaries," Warner Bros., $832,424, 1,180 locations, $705 average, $16,942,685, three weeks.

15. "Bernie," Millennium Entertainment, $820,177, 332 locations, $2,470 average, $4,840,407, seven weeks.

16. "The Intouchables," Weinstein Co., $385,168, 77 locations, $5,002 average, $1,014,610, three weeks.

17. "The Lucky One," Warner Bros., $355,912, 402 locations, $885 average, $59,477,812, eight weeks.

18. "Mirror Mirror," Relativity Media, $342,921, 303 locations, $1,132 average, $63,477,027, 11 weeks.

19. "Dr. Seuss' the Lorax," Universal, $337,855, 290 locations, $1,165 average, $212,028,510, 15 weeks.

20. "Think Like a Man," Sony Screen Gems, $333,881, 287 locations, $1,163 average, $90,313,422, eight weeks.

