LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Circus animals and space beasts have lifted Hollywood to a huge weekend.

The cuddly critters of "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" led the weekend with a $60.4 million debut, followed by a big opening for Ridley Scott's alien saga "Prometheus" at No. 2 with $50 million.

DreamWorks Animation's "Madagascar 3" was the family favorite for the weekend, reuniting voice stars Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith and David Schwimmer as the zoo animals continue their travels by joining a circus.

"Prometheus," from 20th Century Fox, stars Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender and Charlize Theron in an offshoot of director's Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror tale "Alien." "Prometheus" did big business despite an R rating, which can limit a movie's audience since under 17 must see it with an adult.