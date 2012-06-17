'Madagascar 3' stampedes, 'Rock,' Sandler flop
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Zoo animals remain hot at the box office. Singing stars and Adam Sandler are not.
Ben Stiller and his voice co-stars of "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" held on to the No. 1 spot again with $35.5 million for the animated sequel's second weekend.
Studio estimates Sunday put Ridley Scott's sci-fi adventure "Prometheus" at No. 2 again with $20.2 million.
"Madagascar 3" and "Prometheus" held off two underachieving newcomers. The star-studded musical "Rock of Ages" flopped at No. 3 with $15.1 million.
Sandler's "That's My Boy" bombed with $13 million, the worst showing for one of his broad comedies since the mid-1990s. "That's My Boy" came in at No. 5, behind the $13.8 million for "Snow White & the Huntsman," a film that's been out for three weekends already.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Dec. 19, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year
- Dec. 18, 2018 Relive the biggest music moments of 2018