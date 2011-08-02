Maddie Adlridge, the daughter of Britney Spears's sister, Jaime-Lynn, has a video going viral at the tender age of 3.

In this video on YouTube, Maddie can be seen singing Britney's lyrics: "The beat just dropped and the room got sexy. You're watchin' me like there's no one else around / You know you want me like kids want candy / So keep watchin' me go up 'n' down."

It's no surprise little Maddie has picked up on Aunt Brit Brit's music, as the Spears clan has been traveling with Britney on her North American tour this summer.

