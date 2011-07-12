When their parents are away, the boys will play!

PHOTOS: The Jolie-Pitts hit the beach!

After arriving in Cancun, Mexico Monday to promote his new baseball movie "Moneyball," Brad Pitt made sure his sons Maddox, 9, and Pax, 7, spent some quality time together in the tropical locale.

PHOTOS: More globe-trotting pics of the famous clan

Wearing black and blue swim trunks, a bodyguard kept a watchful eye over Pitt's sons as they boogie boarded in the Gulf Coast. Making the most of their short trip, the boys playfully splashed one another before boarding a private plane with their father hours later.

PHOTOS: Brad and Angelina's sexy romance

Earlier in the day, Pitt joined costar Jonah Hill for a "Moneyball" photo call. "I like to play ball with my boys," Pitt told USA Today, adding that he wasn't a huge fan of the sport growing up. "I knew very little about baseball apart from taking one in the face in junior high."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly