LONDON (AP) -- American Madeleine Miller has won the prestigious Orange Prize for fiction for her debut novel, "The Song of Achilles."

Joanna Trollope, who chaired the judging panel, described Miller's retelling of the ancient Greek myth as "inventive, passionate, uplifting and different" in the central London awards ceremony Wednesday.

Two other Americans had joined Miller, a classics teacher turned novelist, on the six-book shortlist for the prize — Cynthia Ozick for "Foreign Bodies" and Ann Patchett for "State of Wonder."

Also on the shortlist were "The Forgotten Waltz" by Ireland's Anne Enright, "Painter of Silence" by British writer Georgina Harding and "Half Blood Blues," a Booker Prize finalist by Canada's Esi Edugyan.

The 30,000-pound (US$48,000) prize is open to any novel by a woman published in English.

———

Online: http://www.orangeprize.co.uk