Madonna and Jesus Play Dress-Up for Purim
Madonna and Jesus Luz donned their craziest Purim costumes last night, likely confusing the paparazzi who follow them everywhere.
Madonna's outfit - complete with Lolita-esque sunglasses and a schoolgirl skirt - appeared to be some sort of homage to her 12-year-old daughter Lourdes. Meanwhile, Jesus went as Heath Ledger's Joker. (How very Michael Scott of him.)
Just in case this wasn't odd enough, a costumed Jessica Seinfeld was spotted holding hands with Jesus as they left New York's Kabbalah Centre. Maybe husband Jerry Seinfeld was somewhere else dressed as "Like a Virgin" era Madonna?
