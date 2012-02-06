Entertainment Tonight.

Madonna's entertainment company, Live Nation, announced on Tuesday that the Queen of Pop will be going on tour for the first time in three years.

Madonna: 'No Nipples' at Super Bowl Halftime Show

The tour, which will commence in May of this year, will begin in Tel Aviv, Israel and then move through Europe and South America.

LMFAO on Working With Madonna for Super Bowl

Madonna will visit North America beginning late August, starting in Philadelphia on August 28th.

Madonna Talks Family and Fame

The announcement comes just days after Madonna's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Madonna's Half-Time Show Gets Mixed Reviews

Madonna's last tour was the "Sticky & Sweet Tour," which followed her 2008 album Hard Candy.