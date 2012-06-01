Madonna's MDNA Tour kicked off in Tel Aviv, Israel Thursday night, and longtime fans of the superstar will be pleased to know that one of her artifacts is along for the ride of her 84-show tour -- her cone bra!

The Queen of Pop, 53, took the stage in a contraption designed by fashion great Jean Paul Gaultier that paid homage to her infamous corset from her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour.

"We played with the ideas of a suit and a corset. But the corset is now like a cage," the designer tells Women's Wear Daily. "What I have done this time is a nod to the conical bra corset of the Blond Ambition tour but reinterpreted in 3-D, in patent leather on the outside with metallic leather on the inside. It's all about masculine and feminine, Madonna and Jean Paul Gaultier classics reinterpreted for 2012. I love Madonna. She is the only woman I have asked to marry me. She refused, of course."

To celebrate the kickoff of Madonna's ninth world tour that travels through Asia, Europe, North America and South America, the singer's 11-year-old son, Rocco, joined his mom on stage. The singer is also mom to Lourdes, 15, Mercy, 6, and David, 5.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Madonna Brings Back Infamous Cone Bra at Israel Concert