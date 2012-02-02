Suffice to say, Madonna is tired being compared to Lady Gaga.

In the March issue of The Advocate, the 53-year-old Material Girl is once again asked what she thinks about the 25-year-old "Born This Way" singer -- much to her chagrin.

"I have no thoughts," Madonna says cooly. "What's the question?"

When prodded about how Lady Gaga has influenced today's gay youth -- much as she did in the '80s and '90s -- Madonna pauses for a moment to compose herself.

"It seems genuine," Madonna responds. "It seems natural, and I can see why she has a young gay following. I can see that they connect to her kind of not fitting into the conventional norm. I mean, she's not Britney Spears. She's not built like a brick sh-thouse."

Madonna adds that Gaga "seems to have had a challenging upbringing, and so I can see where she would also have that kind of connection, a symbiotic relationship with gay men."

It's not the first time the mother-of-four and "Gimme All Your Luvin" singer has made sly digs at Lady Gaga, whose song "Born This Way" drew criticism for its similarities to Madonna's 1989 hit "Express Yourself."

"I thought, this is a wonderful way to redo my song ["Express Yourself"]," Madonna recently told Newsweek. "I mean, I recognized the chord changes. I thought it was . . . interesting."

