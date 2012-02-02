INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Madonna won't say who she's rooting for in the Super Bowl. But her spot-on salsa dance in honor of the New York Giants' Victor Cruz may have revealed where her allegiance lies.

At a news conference Thursday to promote her halftime Super Bowl performance, Madonna was asked what she thought of the wide receiver's touchdown celebration dance. Madonna said he's inspired her to practice her own salsa steps.

Then the 53-year-old icon did a quick dance for hundreds of members of the media in attendance. It was her only performance of the day.

Madonna fielded several questions, including whether the sometimes racy performer would be "pushing the envelope."

Madonna responded: "The envelope I'm pushing is just for a spectacular show."

The Giants face the New England Patriots Sunday.

