Madonna's rep has confirmed with ET that the singer is in the process of adopting another child from Malawi -- and ET has the details.

Her rep tells ET, "I can officially confirm that Madonna has filed an application to adopt Mercy James, a three-year-old girl she met at an orphanage she visited two years ago on a previous trip to Malawi."

The statement goes onto say that the singer is "following all required procedures and is waiting for the judge to hopefully grant adoption by Friday."

According to reports, Madonna appeared at a court house Monday in Malawi for adoption proceedings but was told to return to court on Friday.

The 50-year-old singer is also reported to have taken her 3-year-old son David -- whom she also adopted from Malawi -- to visit his biological father, Yohane Banda, for the first time since the two left the country in 2006, the Associated Press reports.

