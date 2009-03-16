Madonna is thinking about adopting another child (insert your own Jesus Luz/boy-toy joke here).

According to Star, she confirmed in an e-mail interview with Malawi's Nation newspaper that she's considering adopting another Malawian child. After adopting 13-month old David Banda in 2006, she and the Malawian government were criticized for overstepping many adoption laws and regulations.

"Many people, especially our Malawian friends, say that David should have a Malawian brother or sister ... It's something I have been considering, but would only do, if I had the support of the Malawian people and the Government," she writes in her interview, adding, "It is a big priority for me to educate my son about the world, but always to stay connected to his Malawian culture. He has a big map of Africa in his room with lots of arrows pointing to Malawi."

Arrows are always totally integral to understanding one's heritage, but we do agree that a brother or sister could provide little David some insight into his Malawian roots.

In turn, David can show his sibling the L.A. basics: avoiding the paparazzi, spray tanning, and yogalates.