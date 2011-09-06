Roses are red, violets are blue...Madonna hate hydrangeas, who knew?!

Just before a recent press conference for her directorial effort W.E. in Venice, Italy, the 53-year-old singer-turned-director received a bouquet of hydrangeas from an adoring male fan.

Although Madonna accepted the blooms with a smile, she quickly made a sour face to actor and W.E. star Andrea Riseborough, quipping, "I absolutely loathe hydrangeas. He obviously doesn't know that."

Historical romance W.E., meanwhile is getting scathing reviews following its Venice Film Festival premiere. Deadline calls the film "a bomb."

Watch Madonna's catty moment now.

