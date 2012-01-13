The Material Girl isn't totally smitten with her successor.

In an interview with the upcoming issue of Newsweek (as excerpted by the Daily Beast), Madonna slams Lady Gaga's 2011 single "Born This Way" for its similarities to her 1989 hit "Express Yourself."

"I thought, this is a wonderful way to redo my song ["Express Yourself"]," she tells the mag. "I mean, I recognized the chord changes. I thought it was... interesting."

Madonna, 53, isn't the first to question the originality of Gaga's hit song. In April, NME asked the 25-year-old pop star if she thought "Born this Way" was a knockoff of Madonna's song, and she was outraged. "I'm a songwriter. I've written loads of music," she fumed. "Why would I try to put out a song and think I'm getting one over on everybody?"

She raged on: "What a completely ridiculous thing to even question me about… If you put the songs next to each other, side by side, the only similarities are the chord progression. It's the same one that's been in disco music for the last 50 years. Just because I'm the first f***ing artist in 25 years to think of putting it on Top 40 radio, it doesn‚t mean I'm a plagiarist, it means that I‚m f***ing smart. Sorry."

Gaga and Madonna, however, claim to be fans of each other's work. In 2009, the duo even participated in a Saturday Night Live sketch together.

