NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna has spent a little time living in the judicial world.

The pop superstar turned up for jury duty on July 7 at a New York City courthouse.

She had gotten excused from a jury service date in May. She didn't have to stick around for long this time.

The singer was dismissed within two hours. She spent the time in a clerk's office instead of in the sprawling juror waiting room.

Court system spokesman David Bookstaver says officials cut her loose because there were plenty of prospective jurors for the day's needs. They also didn't want her presence to create a distraction in the jury selection process.

He says her appearance alone "really goes to show that everyone gets called."

Her spokeswoman says only that Madonna did her service.