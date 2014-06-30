DETROIT (AP) -- Madonna, who was "inspired" during a recent visit to Detroit, is donating money toward the construction of a new youth boxing gym and buying iPods, iPads and other supplies for students at a charter school in her hometown, according to a news release issued by the music icon's publicist Monday.

The statement said Madonna's donations to three Detroit organizations represent "the first phase of a long-term commitment to" the city.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will provide funding for a new facility for the Downtown Youth Boxing Gym, which provides free after-school boxing and educational mentoring to dozens of children; buy new equipment, art and music supplies for the Detroit Achievement Academy; and help out The Empowerment Plan, a nonprofit that employs homeless women who sew garments that are distributed to the homeless.

"I was deeply inspired by the efforts of so many people who I met who have dedicated themselves to helping the kids and adults in Detroit elevate themselves from the cycle of poverty. ... It was obvious to me that I had to get involved and be part of the solution to help Detroit recover," Madonna said in the written statement, referencing the city's efforts to emerge from the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

"A piece of my heart will always be in Detroit, and I'm humbled to be able to give back to my community," she said.

The statement does not say how much Madonna is contributing. A message seeking comment was left Monday with Liz Rosenberg, the singer's publicist.

In early June, Madonna posted photos of her visit to Detroit on Instagram. One of them shows her posing with some of the women who work at The Empowerment Plan.

Madonna, 55, is known for such hits as "Material Girl," ''Like a Virgin," ''Papa Don't Preach" and "Vogue." She grew up in Bay City, Michigan, and the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills and entered the Rock Hall in 2008.