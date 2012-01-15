Leave it to the Material Girl, Brad Pitt's BFF and a British bad boy to liven up an otherwise dull Golden Globes.

W.E. director Madonna, 53, won the award for Best Original Song (Motion Picture) for "Masterpiece," but it was her onstage banter with Ricky Gervais, 50, that stole the show.

"Our next presenter is the Queen of Pop. Not you, Elton [John], sit down," Gervais joked. "She's all woman. I'll give you some clues: She's always vogue. She's a material girl. And she's just like a virgin!"

Madonna drew more laughs than Gervais when she fired back: "If I'm still just like a virgin, Ricky, then why don't you come over here and do something about it? I haven't kissed a girl in a few years -- on TV." (She famously smooched Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.)

Though Gervais was quite playful with Madonna, he didn't pull any punches during when it came to another A-list star.

"The Golden Globes are to the Oscars what Kim Kardashian is to Kate Middleton," he joked during his opening monologue. "A bit louder. A bit trashier. A bit drunker and more easily bought -- allegedly!"

The two stars weren't the only ones who got a bit naughty during the star-studded ceremony. When George Clooney appeared on stage to present a clip from Moneyball, the 50-year-old walked out with Pitt's cane.

"I have to give it back to him," The Descendants star and Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) winner laughed. "He can't make it to the bar otherwise."

