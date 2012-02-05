It took hard, sweaty work for Madonna to pull off Sunday's awe-inspiring halftime show at the Super Bowl in Indianapolis.

The superstar, 53, stayed at the Marriott in Indianapolis for about a week before the massive, widely applauded performance of "Vogue," "Music," "Give Me All Your Luvin'" and "Like a Prayer," with assists from Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green and LMFAO.

According to a local source, Madonna had a hydraulic yoga mat -- with a platform that went up to the ceiling -- installed in her suite specifically for her stay there.

To stay toned, limber and calm for the show, the singer also had a yoga teacher with her for the week -- with the heat pumped up in the room for her yoga sessions.

But even Madonna indulged in some good ol' American comfort food as she got ready for the biggest sporting event of the year -- ordering 50 pizza pies from Papa John's daily for her crew.

Madonna's pizza of choice? A veggie pie with no cheese.