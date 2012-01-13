Madonna has never cooked a meal herself because she has employees to look after kitchen duties for her.

The Material Girl admits she lacks culinary skills and even her teenage daughter, Lourdes, is a better chef than she is.

In an interview with the ABC network, the singer is asked whether she has ever cooked by herself and she replies, "I don't think I've ever cooked a meal entirely by myself ... I have a cook, my daughter likes to cook. My nannies cook, my housekeeper cooks, the drivers cook, everybody cooks."

When asked if she can cook anything at all, Madonna adds, "No! But I do everything else! Do I have to do everything?"