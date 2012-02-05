Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert's pregame patriotism is the Super Bowl's opening act before Madonna takes her spot in the Super Bowl halftime spotlight.

It's the pop icon's first time on entertainment's biggest platform. Around 110 million people were expected to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday. No other event gathers so many people together in front of the television.

Country stars Shelton and Lambert performed a twangy version of "America the Beautiful" before kickoff.

Clarkson sang the national anthem, backed by a childrens' chorus, and there were no mistakes like last year, when Christina Aguilera infamously flubbed a line. Clarkson wore a simple black dress and kept vocal flourishes to a minimum, except when she let loose a bit on the final "home of the brave" line.