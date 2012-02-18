Madonna may have not been one of the 1,500 guests at Whitney Houston's Newark, NJ funeral on Saturday, but the blonde singer still held an impromptu memorial of her own for the late star.

On Friday night, Madonna, 53, hit up NYC hotspot Mister H in the Mondrian Soho hotel, where she showed up with a large group of her background dancers.

"Madonna was sitting down, watching as her dancers showed up their skills," a source tells Us Weekly. "When the DJ began to spin Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody,' Madonna perked up and started lip-synching the words."

The "Like a Prayer" singer along with Houston and the late Michael Jackson were among the biggest pop stars in the '80s.

The source adds that when the star, who donned an all-black ensemble and a black-rimmed hat, realized her private area cut off a majority of the dance floor, she was seen chatting with security to give her crew a smaller space so everyone in the club would be able to have a place to dance.

"I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" was Houston's fourth consecutive number one single and won her the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 1998 Grammy Awards.

