JERUSALEM (AP) -- Israelis are gearing up to get down at Madonna's show as the pop diva landed in the holy land ahead of her world tour which kicks off here next week.

The Material girl's motorcade entered the Tel Avi Dan hotel parking lot Friday as guards shielded the superstar from the media.

Fans are dressing up as the superstar at Madonna theme parties in Tel Aviv clubs and bars.

Madonna isn't Jewish but she has adopted the Hebrew name of Esther and studies Jewish mysticism. She is known here as "Queen Esther" and Israeli media announced that "the Queen has arrived."

Madonna is expected to visit holy sites in Israel ahead of her "MDNA" world tour that will kick off May 31 in Tel Aviv.