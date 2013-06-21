Celebrity moms, they're just like Us! Even mega superstar moms like Madonna share in the woes of having her children grow up right before their eyes, the iconic pop singer revealed in a candid interview with Good Morning America on Friday, June 21.

"Ever since my daughter [Lourdes Leon] got an iPhone, she stopped talking to me," Madonna said with a laugh. "Seeing my daughter at 16 -- it's kind of uncomfortable. She's still my little girl and she's also a woman."

PHOTOS: Lourdes is Madonna's stylish mini-me!

Though the 54-year-old Material Girl considers herself to be a "pretty strict" parent, she seems like she's loosened up on some things.

Earlier this week, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed the after party for the Cinema Society screening of her EPIX documentary Madonna: The MDNA Tour on Tuesday, June 18, and the singer didn't bat an eye when Leon made out with her boyfriend, Homeland actor Timothee Chalamet, right in front of her.

PHOTOS: Madonna's craziest outfits of all time

As for 12-year-old Rocco (his father is Madonna's ex-husband, Guy Ritchie), Madonna said, her son is similarly growing up, now "a foot taller" than her, with facial hair to boot.

And, the button-pushing singer added with a shake of her head, he's "looking at girl's butts. Terrible."

Both Leon and Rocco traveled with their mother during her world tour last year, an experience that the veteran performer called "amazing."

PHOTOS: Celebs and their lookalike kids

"[It was] great and amazing to work with both of them," she told Access Hollywood earlier this week. Leon assisted the tour's wardrobe department, and Rocco danced with mom onstage.

"[They got to] travel the world and had to deal with all the ups and downs of doing shows outdoors. Rain, extreme heat, torrential downpours, hail, freezing cold," she added. "So pushing through any kind of limitations and having the attitude of the show must go one, no matter what [was] good training."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Madonna Jokes That Lourdes "Stopped Talking" to Her, Rocco is "Looking at Girls' Butts"