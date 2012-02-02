LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Clear Channel is giving Madonna all its luvin'.

The radio giant announced plans Friday to premiere the 53-year-old pop star's new single "Give Me All Your Luvin'" and its music video across Clear Channel radio stations, electronic billboards and online venues. Clear Channel, which owns 850 stations nationwide, estimated the promotional campaign would reach more than 150 million people around the world.

Beginning on Friday morning, "Give Me All Your Luvin'" is scheduled to premiere simultaneously across 95 radio stations and on more than 1,600 digital billboards in the United States, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Singapore, Belgium, Finland and the United Kingdom, as well as on demand at iHeartRadio.com, Clear Channel's customized online radio service.

"This first-of-its-kind multimedia premiere with Madonna demonstrates the unequalled scope and strength of the entire Clear Channel platform — a range and depth that enables us to work with the most talented and creative artists in the world to develop truly groundbreaking promotional opportunities," said Bob Pittman, CEO of Clear Channel, in a statement.

The Material Girl push is the latest multimedia endeavor from Clear Channel, which organized a two-day concert in Las Vegas last year that featured the likes of Jay-Z and Lady Gaga and announced last month that it was taking a minority stake in the production company of "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, who produces E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Madonna is expected to perform "Give Me All Your Luvin'" and three other tunes at her Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday in Indianapolis. Her new album "MDNA" is set to be released in March.

