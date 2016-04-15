Madonna meets with Guy Ritchie about Rocco's custody, plus more news

Madonna meets with Guy Ritchie about Rocco's custody

When Madonna wrote "good things are coming" on Instagram a few weeks back, she was right. On April 8, the singer finally sat down with her ex, Guy Ritchie, to discuss their son, Rocco Ritchie's custody. "The meeting went well and it's a great sign of things to come," an insider tells Us Weekly of the "heart-to-heart" the former couple had at Madge's home in central London. "This is the first sign of him getting close to his mom again," says the source. Soon after the meeting, Guy shuttled Rocco over to his mom's house so they could catch up for a couple of hours. Although a judge's ruling in December stipulated the 15-year-old should return to his mother's custody in New York, Rocco has resisted going back, reportedly because his dad is more lenient than his famous mother. Now, it looks like things are finally starting to settle down on Madonna's homefront. Said the source: "She's in such a good mood."

