NEW YORK (AP) --

Madonna is coming to the aid of earthquake victims in central Italy.

Liz Rosenberg, the pop singer's spokeswoman, says Madonna has pledged a "substantial amount," but didn't disclosed the exact figure.

Madonna's paternal grandparents came from Pacentro, which is 60 miles south of L'Aquila, the epicenter of Monday's quake.

At least 260 people have died in the devastating disaster. It was the worst quake to hit Italy in three decades.