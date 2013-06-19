NEW YORK (AP) -- Madonna says there were days she was exhausted during her recent "MDNA" world tour, but she decided to press on.

You won't see those rough behind-the-scenes moments in her new concert film, "The MDNA Tour," which premieres Saturday on Epix, a cable and online network. But you will see the 54-year-old pop icon performing for two hours on her lengthy tour.

Madonna she had nights in which she would cry and say, "I don't want to do this."

She showed the film Tuesday in New York City in front of a feverish crowd of fans, her dancers, her tour team, socialites and members of press.

Madonna also unveiled a secret project via a 1-minute film trailer. The black and white clip showed the singer being dragged on the floor.