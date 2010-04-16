Thumbs way up from Madonna -- and Lourdes, too!

The Material Girl caught a sneak peek of the upcoming "Power of Madonna" episode of Fox's Glee, in which McKinley High's Glee Club reinterprets Madonna's classic songs of female empowerment.

Madonna, 51, tells UsMagazine.com exclusively what she thought of the tribute:

"I thought the Madonna episode of 'Glee' was brilliant on every level. The dialogue and the entire script was genius. I completely appreciated the layers of irony, especially when all those macho boys sang 'What It Feels Like For A Girl.'

I also loved the fantastic performances of 'Vogue,' 'Express Yourself' and all the messages about the boys being respectful to girls.

The entire cast was amazing. They're all so talented. I especially loved Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) and Kurt Hummel's (Chris Colfer) characters. [Show creator] Ryan Murphy did a great job bringing all these elements together.

[Daughter] Lola loved the show too. I wish I went to a high school like that ... If only."

"The Power of Madonna" episode of Glee airs this Tuesday on Fox.

