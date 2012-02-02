Entertainment Tonight.

During tonight's American Idol, Madonna released a snippet of her Give Me All Your Luvin' music video featuring Nicki Minaj and M.I.A.

The song will be performed in full at the Super Bowl halftime on Sunday, which is fitting with the song's hook that is reminiscent of a high school fight song.

Celine Dion on Madonna Super Bowl Show

In the video, Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. don pom-pons and short skirts while Madge is flanked by football players, who are all too willing to assist her in a journey through a suburban neighborhood.

