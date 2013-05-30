This used to be her playground -- but no longer. Six months after Madonna first listed her lavish Central Park West apartment in New York for $23.5 million, the Material Girl has finally found a buyer. According to the Wall Street Journal, the 54-year-old pop icon sold her 14-room duplex to hedge fund manager Deepak Narula last week for millions less than the original asking price.

The 6,000-square-foot co-op, housed in the 1911-built Harperley Hall, had been lingering on the market since November. In February, the singer cut the price by 15 percent, to $19.995 million. And brokers tell the Journal that Narula paid even less than that.

Madonna purchased the apartment nearly three decades ago with then-husband Sean Penn, whom she married in 1985 and then divorced in 1989. At the time, it was a single unit; she later combined it with two other units on the fifth and sixth floors to make a duplex.

All told, the apartment has 14 rooms, including six bedrooms, a windowed dining room, an eat-in kitchen, and two living rooms with French doors that open up onto Juliet balconies overlooking Central Park. There are also eight bathrooms.

Her brother, Christopher Ciccone, did all the decorating, according to a feature in Architectural Digest in 2007. "I wanted to create a New York apartment," he told the mag of his design inspiration. "I wanted to make a space for her that was elegant without being weak, peaceful without being boring."

"She prefers New York to Los Angeles because when she's here she can relax," he added. "There's a city here -- you feel you are with people, living with the rest of the world, not confined to an automobile. But it still had to be a place she would feel safe in."

These days, the superstar is safe and sound in another New York sanctuary -- a huge space on the Upper East Side that she purchased for $32.5 million in 2009, shortly after her divorce from second husband Guy Ritchie. The couple had a son, Rocco, 12; Madonna is also mom to Lourdes, 16, David Banda, 8, and Mercy James, 8.

