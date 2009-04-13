BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) -- A Malawian newspaper is reporting that Madonna still wants to adopt a Malawian girl and educate her so she can help people in the poor African nation.

A court has ruled Madonna isn't eligible to adopt three-year-old Chifundo "Mercy" James because she hasn't lived in Malawi. The Nation quoted the pop star as declining to say much pending her appeal of that ruling. But the newspaper said she thanked her supporters in Malawi and around the world.

The newspaper quoted Madonna as saying she wanted to give Mercy "a home, a loving family environment and the best education and health care possible."

She was quoted as saying she hoped Mercy would return to Malawi one day to help the people of the country. Madonna has already adopted a Malawian son.