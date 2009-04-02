Madonna is celebrating the adoption of three-year-old Mercy James expected to be approved by a judge tomorrow morning by throwing a party in Malawi.

Raising Malawi staff (who facilitated the adoption), government officials and teachers Madonna recruited for her Raising Malawi Academy are currently partying with the singer at the luxe Kumbali Lodge.

See photos of other stars who have adopted.

Earlier today, a truck carrying traditional dancers was spotted arriving at the lodge.

"We have been hired to perform for Madonna," a man carrying a traditional drum made of cow hide told a local. "We are very excited."

Check out pictures of stars partying.

Mercy's uncles, Peter Baneti and John Ngalande, arrived at the event early.

They signed off on adoption papers Monday -- despite outcry from non-governmental organizations that accuse Madonna of using her wealth and celebrity status to bend Malawi's adoption laws.

Look back at Madonna's biggest scandals.

"Mercy is now assured of a good education away from the abject poverty of our village," Baneti told Us earlier today. "Madonna has assured us she will not cut her ties with us."

Madonna's three-year-old adopted son, David Banda, visited with his birth father, Yohane Banda, last Sunday. (Although Yohane will not attend the party as he's returned to his home in Lipunga Village.)

Judge Esme Chombo is expected to sign off on the adoption during a Friday hearing at Lilongwe High Court at 8:30 a.m. local time.