Madonna is no longer like a virgin to the fragrance market.

On Friday, the music icon announced that she is partnering with Coty (which handles scents from Sarah Jessica Parker, Beyonce, and other celebs) for her first-ever perfume, called Truth or Dare.

"I have always been obsessed by fragrance and for years wanted to create something personal that was an expression of me but that other people could relate to as well: something honest, and yet daring, hence the name Truth or Dare," the 53-year-old told Women's Wear Daily.

Madonna will be featured in the global print, TV and online ad campaign for the long-awaited perfume, which is a unique blend of unique blend of florals, woods and vanilla, and is due to hit stores in April 2012.

