LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) -- Madonna is traveling inside Malawi ahead of a judge's ruling later this week on her efforts to adopt a little girl there.

Reporters saw the 50-year-old pop superstar's convoy making its way from the exclusive lodge where she is staying to the airport Wednesday afternoon.

Madonna's three children are in the southern African country with her, including 3-year-old David who was adopted from Malawi. It was not immediately known whether the family boarded the plane with her.

On Tuesday, Madonna confirmed she is trying to adopt a girl named Chifundo "Mercy" James, who is about 4 years old.

Critics have accused Madonna of using her fame and money to speed the process but the pop star said she has followed standard procedures.