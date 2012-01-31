When Madonna takes the stage to perform during halftime at Sunday's Super Bowl, there won't be any wardrobe malfunctions a la Janet Jackson.

In a Monday interview on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, the pop diva, 53, assured the host "for sure [there'd be] no nipples" during her 12-minute routine, which will feature a performance of her new single, "Give Me All Your Luvin,'" and an assist by M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj.

"I wasn't going to go there -- I don't like to repeat myself," the singer joked to Leno. "But it is the NFL, so they do have some contingencies."

In 2004, Jackson spurred controversy when her breast, covered by a nipple shield, was exposed by halftime duet partner Justin Timberlake. The incident -- that lasted about half a second -- was later declared a "wardrobe malfunction."

Instead, Madonna is more worried about staging her performance in enough time while the New England Patriots and New York Giants are on a break.

"The Super Bowl is the holy of holies. It's the sacred show of America. I have to go on in the middle of that and put on the greatest show that was ever put on before. That's no pressure," she told Leno, adding that her team has eight minutes to construct the stage and seven to dismantle it.

"I'm particularly nervous because with a show like that, they're playing football all day so they don't have time do a soundcheck," she continued. "It's a bit like a circus act -- get in there, roll out my carpet and then get the f- off."

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and wife Miranda Lambert will also perform as part of Super Bowl XLVI, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. (EST) on NBC.

