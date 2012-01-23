Madonna Wears Daring, Over-the-Top Gown
Material Girl indeed!
Madonna chose a dramatic black velvet Marchesa gown with an embroidered bodice, massive tulle sleeves and a train for a screening of her film "W.E." in New York on Monday night, hosted by The Weinstein Company with the Cinema Society and Forevermark jewelry.
The 53-year-old star, who's no stranger to taking fashion risks, recently admitted that she argues with daughter Lourdes, 15, over clothes.
"She is always sneaking into my dressing room and borrowing things when I am still sleeping," she revealed on the UK’s "The Graham Norton Show." "She doesn't fear me at all. ... I have no authority!"
And when the singer criticizes Lourdes' racy wardrobe choices, it frequently backfires.
"If I say to my daughter, 'That outfit is a little bit too risqué or revealing,' and she looks at me and says, 'That's rich coming from you,'" Madonna joked. "Sometimes, you have just have to say, 'Because I said so!'"
