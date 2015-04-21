Madonna denies she used her cell phone to text throughout a performance of the off-Broadway show "Hamilton" on Saturday and that she was then not allowed to meet with the cast backstage, despite a report. Her rep tells Gossip Cop the claims are untrue.

According to Playbill, Madonna “took out her phone several times during the first act,” and “continued to use her phone, which glowed brightly in the Public’s intimate Newman Theater, throughout the second act.” And Lin Manuel-Miranda, who created and stars in the show, tweeted, “Tonight was the first time I asked stage management NOT to allow a celebrity (who was texting all through Act 2) backstage. #noselfieforyou.” He later deleted the tweet.

But that’s not all. Erin Clark, who attended the performance, similarly tweeted, “That time you want to smack #Madonna upside the head for texting during the best show I’ve ever seen,” Clark added, “She’s an artist and should know better!”

Despite the accounts from Playbill, Manuel-Miranda, and Clark, Madonna’s camp tells Gossip Cop, “Madonna was not texting all through the second act.” Madonna’s spokeswoman further says, “She really enjoyed the show by the way and she actually was invited backstage before, during and after the show.”