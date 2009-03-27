According to UsWeekly, an official at Malawi's Child Welfare Services confirms that Madonna's adoption of a 3-year-old girl named Mercy James is "going ahead."

Earlier, there was speculation that Madonna's recent divorce may hinder proceedings. A senior official told The New York Daily News, "Our official policy is that we do not encourage our children to be sent into broken homes ... [Madonna's] relationships may negatively affect the adoption of Mercy."

Apparently, Madonna's relationships are good enough to pass muster. She's reportedly passed the final assessment from the ministry of Gender and Child Development and will appear in court on Monday to finalize the adoption.