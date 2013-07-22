Madonna's daughter, Lourdes, has a new stepmother after her father, Carlos Leon, walked down the aisle earlier this month.

Leon, a personal trainer, married fiancee Betina Holte in Gilleleje, Denmark, last week. Lourdes, who was born in 1996 before her parents ended their three-year romance, attended the ceremony.

After her split from Leon, the Queen of Pop later married film director Guy Ritchie and went on to have a son, Rocco. She also adopted two children from Malawi, David and Mercy.

Lourdes' new step-mom is a designer and model for Zac Posen. She previously dated Jim Carrey.