Could those circumcision rumors have scared off Madonna's latest beau? The London Daily Mail claims the Big M, 52, has called it quits with French dancer Brahim Zaibat, 24, after seven-plus months of low-key togetherness.

One alleged reason for the seeming parting of ways (presumably besides their 28-year age difference): Zaibat's family was unhappy with Madonna's commitment to Kabbalah.

"Brahim's family had told him they did not want him going to Kabbalah meetings and wanted him to stick to his Muslim beliefs, which caused some rows," a source maintains to the paper. "Things started to turn sour, and they were hardly seeing each other."

Zaibat is now "a single guy," says a pal. "He's no longer an item with Madonna. He's very happy. There's nothing more to say."

The age-mismatched pair hooked up in September 2010 after the pop icon spotted the dewy hoofer boogying down to "Material Girl" at the launch of her clothing line in New York.

His first, scintillating words to her: "Hi. How are you?"

"It wasn't like meeting a monster!" recalled Zaibat, who took on the arm candy role vacated in early 2010 by Brazilian model Jesus Luz. "She's just a woman like all the others. She's an extraordinary artist and world famous, of course, but a woman above all."

They proved that last part back in February, when they were snapped locking lips while watching Madonna's 10-year-old son, Rocco, compete in a gymnastics tournament.

It's been a tough few months for Madonna's red string-tied religion. The IRS recently launched an investigation into the Kabbalah Centre and the superstar's Kabbalah-affiliated Raising Malawi charity.

