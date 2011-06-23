PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Madonna will soon find herself in a whole new material world: the pages of a comic book.

The star will have her life story told in 32 pages by Bluewater Productions Inc., the latest celebrity to be part of its semi-regular line of "Female Force" comics.

The one-shot issue, due out in August for $3.99, will look at her life as it transformed from a little-known singer into a multimillion-record- selling entertainer and trend-setter.

The issue joins a growing collection of similar titles from the Vancouver, Wash.-based publisher. Previous subjects in the "Female Force" series that have included Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbara Walters, Sarah Palin and Margaret Thatcher, among others.

