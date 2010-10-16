Has Madonna replaced squeeze Jesus Luz with an equally lithe, though not quite as farm-fresh, piece of vealcake? That's the word from the New York Post, which says the Big M, 52, was recently spied cozying up to Brahim Rachiki, a 33-year-old choreographer who worked on her Sticky & Sweet tour.

Seems Madonna couldn't keep her lips or her Popeye-after-a-spinach-hit arms off Rachiki during a night out at Manhattan hot spot SL on Thursday.

"They came in together and were holding hands in a private area," relays a source. "Madonna got up and was dancing for an hour straight before going back to her man. They immediately started making out in front of other guests."

Perhaps distracted by one too many muttered "God, get a room already" complaints, the smooth-faced pop icon and the hirsute hoofer moved on to another club, where they cut a rug and apparently once again publicly polished each other's tonsils.

"After working the dance floor," says an onlooker, "they found more private seating where they hugged and kissed for the rest of the night."

So, who is Rachiki? According to his website, he's worked with Michael Jackson and modeled for Levi's. His "special skills" include acting, fencing, kick-boxing, cheerleading and, of course, "vogue."

And what of Jesus, 24, the serendipitously named Brazilian model whom Madonna hand-picked to be her arm candy after posing with him during a Rio de Janeiro-set photo shoot in late 2008, not long after her divorce from Guy Ritchie was finalized?

The paper claims he's been spied "flirting with a string of women in his native Brazil," although just a few months ago, he was photographed kissing Madonna at a Jay-Z concert.

Luz also attended her August birthday bash in London, although unlike her celebration the year before, when she supposedly called the doe-eyed looker "the love of my life," there were no public declarations of devotion.

Madonna's rep remains mum on the Richiki rumors.

