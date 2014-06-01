He takes after mummy, of course! Madonna shared several amazing Instagram videos on Thursday, May 29, of her son David, 8, breaking it down in a bathroom and showcasing his musical talents.

"The boy cant help it!" gushed the Queen of Pop, 55. "A little bathroom turn up! Happy Thursday! #artforfreedom." The clip features David, wearing a three-piece race car driver-inspired suit, complete with shades and a nifty top hat. He impressively starts moving to Will.I.Am's "Feelin' Myself," breaking it down on beat.

Unable to contain her excitement over her son's musical talent, Madonna followed up with another clip of David strumming the guitar and singing "Clocks" by Coldplay. "When he ruled the world!" Madonna wrote. "Yasssssssssssss Work Banda #artforchildren."

Little David's latest starring performances follow his February appearance at the 2014 Grammys, where he walked the red carpet with his famous mom. Dressed in matching black-and-white Ralph Lauren tuxes and top hats, the duo told Ryan Seacrest that the look was David's doing.

"For this look, I followed his lead," Madonna said. "He dressed me tonight, I wanted to dress like him."

Madonna is also a proud mom to Lourdes, 17, Rocco, 14, and Mercy James, 8, and frequently shares sweet snaps and videos of her brood via Instagram, which she joined in February 2013.

