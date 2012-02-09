Entertainment Tonight.

Robert Dewey Hoskins, a man convicted of stalking Madonna, is being sought after by the Los Angeles Police Department after walking away from a State mental hospital, ET has learned.

The LAPD has revealed to ET that the 54-year-old is "highly psychotic when not taking his medication and has very violent tendencies."

Hoskins, who previously served a 10-year prison sentence for stalking Madonna, "walked away" from Metropolitan State Hospital on February 3, according to a police statement.

According to internet reports, Hoskins has also threatened Halle Berry, which may have contributed to the actress' desire to move to France with daughter Nahla.

